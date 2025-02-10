Black Week at the State House: Advocating for Equity and Community Empowerment

INDIANAPOLIS— Community leaders, activists and faith-based organizations are coming together for the first-ever Black Week at the State House, an initiative designed to amplify Black voices in Indiana’s legislative process.

The event provides a platform for Black Hoosiers to directly engage with lawmakers and demand action on pressing social issues.

We talked with Alicia Mitchell who is involved in the Black Church Coalition and attending Black Week.

“We are here to fight for true equity—because inclusion without transformation is not liberation,” said Mitchell. “Housing justice is non-negotiable, education equity must be a priority and public health solutions must be led by the community.”

The Black Church Coalition and other advocacy groups are rallying around four major policy priorities, dubbed ‘All In for Indiana’: advocating for increased pre-K and kindergarten funding (SB 1622), supporting SB 394 which seeks property tax relief for seniors and veterans, calling for increased funding for mental health programs and pushing for community-based solutions to address public safety and gun violence prevention.

According to Mitchell, Black homeownership in Indianapolis is alarmingly low, with most families renting and struggling with rising costs.

The coalition is calling on legislators to address housing disparities and ensure seniors can remain in their homes without the financial strain of increasing property taxes.

For many participants, this event marks their first time engaging with lawmakers. The goal is to create lasting relationships between community members and policymakers.

Chaka Coleman is a lobbyist who helped make this happen and says legislators were more than happy to host and wanted this to happen.

“This is the people's house, and everyone deserves a seat at the table,” said Coleman. “We want Black Hoosiers to see that they belong here, their voices matter, and they can shape policies that impact their lives.”

Throughout the event, Black-owned businesses will provide catering, reinforcing the event’s focus on economic empowerment.

Organizers stress that participation is open to all, with no registration required.

“This is a movement for everyone,” said Mitchell. “Equity includes you, me—everybody. It’s time to show up and make our voices heard.”

Black week goes from Feb. 10-11 from 9 a.m. til noon at the statehouse.

