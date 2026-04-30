Blake Shelton’s Ole Red restaurant coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Country music star Blake Shelton is bringing his restaurant chain to the Circle City.

On Wednesday, Shelton announced plans to open his newest Ole Red restaurant in downtown Indianapolis. Joining Shelton were officials from Boxcar Development, an entity controlled by Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, and Opry Entertainment Group.

The 37,000-square-foot venue, which is expected to open in late 2027, will be located at 231-235 S. Meridian St. in the Fieldhouse District. That’s just a few blocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the newly announced Ritz-Carlton Indianapolis.

“It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be a great time. And it’s going to be a hot spot,” Shelton said during a panel discussion at the announcement.

He went on to talk about his early breaks on Indianapolis radio stations and shooting his first music special in Indiana. “Some of the bigger moments of not just my career but my life have been here, so I always feel at home when I’m here.”

The Indianapolis Ole Red will feature a main dining area, indoor bar, two performance stages, and a covered rooftop bar overlooking downtown.

The menu and experience are inspired by Shelton’s 2001 hit “Ole Red,” combining made-from-scratch food and drinks with concert-quality live music. Existing Ole Red locations operate in Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Gatlinburg, and Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“Indiana is now a place that’s kind of the center of the universe, in my opinion, where we’re doing things that other places aren’t,” Gov. Mike Braun said.

Tim Spears Gov. Mike Braun (R) at Morris Bicentennial Plaza on April 29, 2026, announced a new Ole Red location will come to downtown Indianapolis

Ole Red is part of ongoing investments in the Fieldhouse District, an expanding entertainment hub anchored by Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner Herb Simon told News 8 that investments like Ole Red aren’t just about business, they’re about bringing people together. “I think it’s important for every city. And this is our city, and we love our city. I think it’s going to be a positive influence.”

Earlier this year, Boxcar Development announced plans for the Ritz-Carlton Indianapolis and a Live Nation event venue at Pennsylvania and Georgia Streets, a $300 million development. Other major projects include the $78 million Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, the Signia Hotel by Hilton, and the expansion of the Indiana Convention Center.

Circle Centre Mall is undergoing its own $600 re-development.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Indianapolis is seeing “a renaissance” downtown. “I think we ought to rename the city bird of Indianapolis the crane. Because we have cranes everywhere.”

Construction on the Ole Red Indianapolis venue is expected to begin later this year with a restoration of the building’s historic façade. Developers say its planned 2027 opening should have it ready in time for the 2028 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

