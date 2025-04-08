Blink-182 to hit Ruoff stage in September

INDIANAPOLIS — After a successful 2024 tour, multi-platinum band Blink-182 is set to hit the road again in 2025 with a stop in Noblesville.

They will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with special guests Alkaline Trio, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Missionary Impossible Tour go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

The tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time…, marking the return of the original trio for the first time in over a decade. Expect a setlist filled with classic tracks from their entire catalog.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets starting Tuesday, April 8 at Noon until Thursday, April 10 at 1 p.m. Visit citientertainment.comfor details.

In addition, VIP packages will be available, offering fans premium tickets, access to a pre-show hospitality lounge, and exclusive merchandise. For more details, visit vipnation.com.