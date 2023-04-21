Blood Drive honors Fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD hosted a third-annual Breann Leath blood drive.

Officer Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty in April 2020. She left behind her son, parents and brothers and sisters in blue.

"It's important for us to honor her and allow the community to honor her as well," IMPD patrol officer Roman Williams-Ervin said. "She was a hero who laid down her life. We are giving back and allowing people to give their blood and be heroes in a different type of way."

The department vows to never forget officer Leath's dedication, legacy and smile.

"Breann, her smile could light up a room. There's officers out here that could just touch people by being in their presence and Breann was that kind of officer," Williams-Ervin said.

Williams-Ervin says giving blood and having blood on-hand is very important during many scary situations, such as officer involved shootings.

"There's not replacement for blood other than blood, so whether it's an officer or someone's family member out on the street, we think it's important that there's blood for them," Williams-Ervin said.

The blood drive was held at IMPD East District on Shadeland Ave. The goal was to collect at least 50 life-saving donations.

IMPD will hold another blood drive in September at the same location.