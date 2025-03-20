Blooming Beauty: Newfields hosts 5th annual Art in Bloom floral festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Soon, Hoosiers will get to enjoy the beauty of spring as the plants bloom. To celebrate that, Newfields is hosting a four-day floral festival.

The fifth annual Art in Bloom opens to the public on Thursday inside the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

WRTV

The event features 55 flower arrangements by top designers, each one inspired by art in the IMA galleries.

“Every piece of art is carefully selected by our museum teams,” Erin Kilhefner with Newfields said. “You will see flowers from all over the world. You will see locally sourced daffodils; you will see orchids imported from Hawaii.”

WRTV

Attendees can also enjoy live music, signature cocktails, a market with three local vendors, and can make their own flower crowns.

Kilhefner says she wants people to be inspired by the event.

WRTV

“I want them to realize over 90% of our participating artists are not only local businesses here in Indianapolis but women-owned businesses,” she said. “I want people to know that florals are an art form just as much as clay or oil paint. They can be really used to express yourself.”

During Art in Bloom, there will be free daily demonstrations showing people things like how to arrange grocery store flowers and how to incorporate edible flowers into your spring.

WRTV

The festival will run from Thursday, March 20 until Sunday, March 23.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.