Bloomington and IU investing in entrepreneurship to keep Hoosier talent

BLOOMINGTON — Entrepreneurship has always peaked Izzy Branam's interest.

"I would say I started my first venture when I was 13-years-old. I accidentally stumbled into starting a record label,” Branam, IU Student and entrepreneur, said. “I did that because I started to DJ. I was doing little birthday parties and proms and whatnot.“

That stumble turned into him managing over 100 artists.

Now, Branam has a new venture. He is helping people overcome addiction by using virtual reality.

"It's a digital therapeutic. We can allow people to step into the future, meet a virtual version of their future self, both still battling the addiction and in recovery,” Branam said.

The sophomore in college plans on staying in Indiana to build his future. But he admits that wasn't always the case.

"I thought about leaving the state when I graduated high school,” Branam said. “I mean, there are so many opportunities outside of Indiana and it's tempting to leave."

Because of the opportunities built in Bloomington, he is staying. Now, those opportunities are expanding at the Trades District.

In 2025, The Forge will open. It will bring in already established startups and companies.

Students will have the opportunity to work with those companies to grow their entrepreneurial ideas.

"The goal is to really promote economic development, talent development, talent retention and just open up opportunities for a lot of people here,” Rahul Shrivastav, the Provost at Indiana University Bloomington, said.

Students say creating that community and entrepreneurial ecosystem is what many young people are looking for to keep them in their home state.

"If we want to retain businesses and startup founders, we should have the support needed to actually keep them here,” Eli Serrano, an IU student and entrepreneur, said. “Luckily, Bloomington is doing everything to possible to check those off the list."

The overall investment in the Trades District is $80 million. Of that, the Lilly Endowment provided $16 million.

New tenants are expected in The Forge by January 2025. To read more about the Trades District, click here.