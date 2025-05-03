Bloomington Animal Care and Control calls on community to adopt, foster

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Animal Care and Control is full. They’re looking for folks to step up and adopt.

Animal Care Technician Shelley Cook adopted her first pet ever while working at the shelter.

“The home that I saw her in was mine," Cook said.

Shelley Cook



Her and Penny Schmoo have been best buds for 5 years.

“She gets me out honestly. She’s the emotional support that an emotional support animal is supposed to be," she said.

As summer approaches, Outreach and Behavior Coordinator Emily Herr says the shelter sees an influx of animals.

Right now, there are only two open kennels.

“Typically this time of year when we have a more increased population, we would have 10 to 12 open dog kennels," Herr said.

Bloomington Animal Care and Control is an open admissions shelter, meaning no animal is turned away.

In 2024, foster families took 56 percent of the animals that came through the shelter.

“Where they could become of age to be spayed or neutered, where they could recover behaviorally, where they could have a place to relax that wasn’t a shelter environment," Herr said.

Herr encourages folks to consider fostering or adopting during this time of crisis.

The shelter has multiple incentives like waived or reduced adoption fees and events like Free Feline Friday’s on the first Friday of the month.

“Our foster program and our adoption program we consider low barrier. We wanna make it accessible to people in our community regardless of where they live or what type of housing they live in," she said.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.