Bloomington fire station to be closed indefinitely after severe flooding

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington said its downtown fire station, also known as Station 1, will be closed for an unknown period of time after the station's basement filled with floodwaters during last weekend's storms.

No significant delays in emergency response times are anticipated, and staff who are normally at Station 1 have relocated.

"Part of the first floor degraded the building’s communication system and electrical system, including controls for the back-up generator for the facility, making the structure uninhabitable," city officials wrote in a news release.

The damage to the fire station is still being assessed.

