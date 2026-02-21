Bloomington homeowners with storm damage advised to document losses and validate contractor legitimacy

BLOOMINGTON — When a storm leaves your roof in pieces and debris scattered in every direction, it can be hard to figure out the first step toward recovery.

Document & validate: Advice for Bloomington homeowners with storm damage

Matt Till, a property claims manager with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance who lives in Bloomington, went out Friday to assess the widespread damage from Thursday night's storm.

"There's a lot of residential damage and a lot of commercial damage there on the west side of Bloomington," Till said.

His team has been busy handling claims across multiple counties following the severe weather.

"I know that we've received reports in Sullivan and Green and some in Owen County as well. It's widespread," Till said.

For homeowners dealing with storm damage, Till recommends taking immediate action to document everything and protect your property.

"You want to document everything with photos, contact your insurer immediately, and take any reasonable steps you can to prevent any further damage like tarping a roof," Till said. "You want to keep your receipts too in case you have any out of pocket expenses."

After contacting your insurance company, an adjuster will be assigned to assess your property. Following their report, you'll receive an estimate and can select a contractor to begin repairs.

However, the Better Business Bureau warns that storm damage often attracts scammers looking to take advantage of vulnerable homeowners.

"You'll have people come in and out of the blue, and they'll say... 'I just helped your neighbor down the street. I have some extra supplies. I can quickly do a job for you to get it fixed reduce the price,'" said Jennifer Adamany, director of communication for the Better Business Bureau.

Adamany said scammers use enticing tactics that sound convenient, making it critical for homeowners to research any contractor before hiring them.

"I noticed scammers like to follow the news or current events because then they have an ideal target to try to dupe," Adamany said.

The City of Bloomington says the full extent of damage from Thursday's storm is still being assessed. Residents in Monroe County with property damage are urged to call 211.

Reporting the damage, leaders say, will help state officials establish a comprehensive assessment of damage and develop the next course of action in the disaster recovery process.

