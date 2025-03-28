Bloomington police investigating after human remains were found at dig site

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating after a land-clearing crew stumbled upon human remains in a wooded area on the north side of Bloomington on Wednesday.
Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West Acuff Road at 2:45 p.m. on reports of possible human remains found in a wooded area.
Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the remains, which were stumbled upon by a land-clearing crew, were from a human body. The Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate.
On Thursday, a forensic anthropology team from Indianapolis responded to the scene to assist with the recovery of the remains.
The identity of the deceased is unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.
