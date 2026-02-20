Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bloomington Police reporting 'extensive damage' following severe weather, asking residents to avoid area

BLOOMINGTON — Police are reporting extensive damage on the west side of Bloomington and are asking people to avoid the area following severe weather on Thursday night.

According to the post on social media, Bloomington Police said first responders are having difficulties assessing the damage due to people driving around.

"Downed power lines are very dangerous and we are asking motorists to avoid the west side of Bloomington, most specifically the Highland Village area, including the areas of W Third Street and Park Square Drive, Curry Pike and Liberty Drive," Bloomington Police wrote on social media.

