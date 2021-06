BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has installed a fence around its Bloomington office. It's near Seminary Park where those experiencing homelessness congregate, and tents have been set up.

The owner of the Postal Service's property says they put up the fence because the city wasn't doing enough to keep the area safe.

City officials are expected to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon about efforts to address affordable housing and homelessness in Bloomington.