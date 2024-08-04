Watch Now
BLQ+ Pride Fest: A celebration of Indy's Black LGBTQ+ community

INDIANAPOLIS — A celebration of Black LGBTQ+ pride was on full display on Monument Circle Saturday.

The BLQ+ Pride fest brought out hundreds of people as an opportunity to celebrate people of color who identify as LGBTQ+.

The celebration had vendors, queer health support organizations and entertainment.

According to the Human Rights campaign, over 80 percent of black LGBTQ+ youth say they have experienced homophobia or transphobia in the black community.

Organizers hope the event serves as a reminder to queer people of color that they have a community in the city of Indianapolis.

"Black pride is important because black LGBTQ people need safe spaces to feel loved and celebrated in the State of Indiana," President of Indiana Pride of Color Belinda Drake said.

The Human Rights campaign also says that racism is an issue in the LGBTQ+ community.

Nearly 75 percent of black queer youth say they have experienced racism in the queer community.

Indiana Pride of Color is working to improve the quality of life for Indiana LGBTQ+ BIPOC communities.

Learn more about the Indiana Pride of Color organization, here.

