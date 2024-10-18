Blue and purple ribbons surround Carroll County Courthouse as Delphi murders trial begins

DELPHI — It's taken more than seven years to get to today, the first official day of the Delphi murders trial.

Blue and purple ribbons surround the Carroll County Courthouse in memory of Abby Williams and Libby German.

WRTV spoke to people who say the killings brought fear to the community and sympathy for the families. Many just want this to be over so the entire community can heal.

"I know both families of the girls and they know that we're sympathetic with them," Dan Henderson said.

WRTV

Henderson added that the years-long wait for justice has impacted Abby and Libby's families, friends, and the entire community.

"I'm glad it's finally coming to trial," Henderson said. "I just hope they got the proof, one way or the other, to prove they got DNA or they don't."

Jim Smith lives 15 minutes away from the courthouse. He stopped by to take in the first day of the trial.

"I'm hoping for justice," Smith said. "If he actually did it, then I want him to take the full penalty. If there are others that could have been involved and they are hiding it, I want them to be found out and connected to it as well."

WRTV

The case garnered national attention.

For years, two composite sketches released by Indiana State Police circulated around town. Judge Fran Gull ruled those sketches inadmissible in Allen's trial.

"People didn't want to go over to that park and walk anymore because they didn't know if the person was still out there, or who it was, so they had no idea of what they were looking for," Smith said.

WRTV

The trial is believed to be the most expensive in Carroll County history costing an estimated $4.3 million.

"It's going to be a lot of money," Henderson said. "I mean, everybody deserves a fair trial, but this thing's just dragging on and on. They just need to get it over with somehow."

There are strict guidelines in and out of the courtroom. State and local police have flooded downtown Delphi to enforce parking and security.

WRTV

"The traffic and that kind of thing is not bad so far," Henderson said. "You've got to expect that with this."

Still, those living in Delphi ask everyone to not lose sight of the two girls taken at such a young age.

"You've got to keep on praying for the family because the families are reliving it now with the trial. So pray for the families," Smith said.