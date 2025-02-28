Blue Line Bus Route breaks ground amid setbacks and business concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — The long-awaited Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project officially broke ground Friday, marking a major step forward in improving public transit in Indianapolis.

The multi-year project will provide rapid transit along Washington Street, stretching from Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, ultimately replacing the existing Route 8.

While the project aims to enhance connectivity and infrastructure, some local business owners are worried about its impact during construction.

wrtv blue line

At Jack’s Donuts near Washington Street, business owners like Mike Doran are apprehensive about the potential disruptions caused by construction.

“We're just hoping that everybody will come out and support us when it’s a little more difficult to navigate the streets,” Doran said.

Doran pointed to the challenges faced by businesses in Broad Ripple when a similar project took place there.

“Some businesses were affected, I believe, without the ability to even get to them by street," said Doran. "There were a few days where they were closed, or even up to several months.”

IndyGo has stated that street closures will occur in segments, an approach they hope will minimize disruptions for businesses and residents.

wrtv blue line

“Hopefully they’re true to their word because that would help,” Doran said.

The Blue Line has faced numerous obstacles in its planning phase including inflation and legislative hurdles, including a bill in the statehouse last year that sought to ban bus-only lanes, posed significant challenges.

However, the project ultimately moved forward, thanks in part to a last-minute transportation grant from the Biden administration.

Despite the concerns of some business owners, many public transit users are excited about the development.

Regular rider Gregory Manning emphasized the importance of expanded bus services.

“Not everyone is as mobile as you think in the 21st century," said Manning. "It is 2025, so adding more stops is definitely a positive.”

More than half of the project’s budget is dedicated to improving road conditions, pedestrian pathways and drainage along Washington Street.

The Blue Line is slated to open for revenue service in 2028. To learn click HERE.