Board of Animal Health confirms case of Bird Flu in Jay County turkey flock

JAY COUNTY — The Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has confirmed a case of bird flu in a flock of turkeys at a farm in eastern Indiana, marking the state's first confirmed case since February 2024.

According to BOAH, the farm in Jay County affects 56 commercial poultry farms. The affected flock has already been depopulated to prevent the virus from spreading and the farms must now test negative for HPAI before moving any birds or poultry products. Daily testing is ongoing for some egg-producing farms, and nearby dairy farms will also undergo testing. The department is also in contact with local homeowners to monitor non-commercial poultry flocks.

The control area extends into parts of Adams County. The Indiana BOAH urges all poultry owners to remain vigilant and report any signs of illness in their flocks. Animal owners should be aware of symptoms in poultry, such as sudden death, lack of energy, decreased egg production, and respiratory issues.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health has labeled the current bird flu outbreak as the largest animal health emergency in U.S. history, with the virus detected in flocks across all 50 states since February 2022.

For additional guidance and resources related to avian health, flock owners are encouraged to visit www.aphis.usda.gov or contact the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593.