Bob Kevoian, 'The Bob & Tom Show' host, dies after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Kevoian, the former co-host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” died Friday afternoon after a battle with gastric cancer, the radio program announced on social media. He was 75.

He retired from the show in 2015. He’d worked as co-host of the WFBQ show with comedy, talk and music alongside Tom Griswold when it began March 7, 1983. The show was nationally syndicated in 1995.

After his diagnosis with cancer, the Los Angeles native and his wife, Becky Kevoian, and best friend Whit Grayson started a podcast called “The Bob & Cancer Show.”

His cause of death was not immediately known.

A Facebook post from the show on Friday night said, ” It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Details regarding memorial services will be shared at a later time.”

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