Body discovered at Upper Fall Creek Loop Trail in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A kayaker located the body of a man near the Upper Fall Creek Loop Trail in Lawrence Monday, police said.

According to Lawrence Deputy Chief PIO Travis Cline, were alerted by the kayaker who found a body at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the deceased was an adult male who had been dead for "quite some time." Cline indicated that the circumstances appear to indicate an accidental drowning, with no foul play suspected.

The victim has been identified, but officials have withheld the name pending notification of the family.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will oversee the investigation.

