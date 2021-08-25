Body found in field after car crashes through fence into back of Noblesville apartment complex

NOBLESVILLE — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a field on Monday near the scene of a crash that happened Sunday evening in Noblesville.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Noblesville on Monday where the single vehicle accident occurred the night before when a car drove through a fence behind Princeton Lakes apartments.

The driver, however, was not located at the scene of the crash when Noblesville police arrived Sunday evening. On Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff was called in after a body was found in a field next to a corn field, near Presley Drive. This location was not far from the crash scene.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the body was of a male, who they were able to connect with to the crash.

No foul play is suspected, but the deceased male did have have injuries consistent with an accident.

An autopsy has been requested and toxicology results are pending.

Their identity has not been released at this time and the cause of the crash/death remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.