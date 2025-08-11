Body found in river near Pleasant Run trail

INDIANAPOLIS — A body was discovered in a river on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the body in the water located near the Pleasant Run trail.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this time, and authorities have not released any details regarding the identity, gender, or circumstances of the deceased.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) has been notified and will be responsible for determining the manner and cause of death. They will also work to identify the individual, pending proper notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.