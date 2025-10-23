Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found in White River in Anderson

WRTV
ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating after a body was found in the White River Thursday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers received a report at approximately 11:03 a.m. of a body discovered on the east side of the White River near the 600 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, they found a deceased female along the riverbank.

The Madison County Coroner's Office is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notifications.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Cora Garcia at 765-648-6729. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

