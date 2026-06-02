Body found inside van pulled from retention pond in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A body was discovered inside a van pulled from a retention pond Tuesday morning in Speedway, police confirmed.

Speedway Police Department officers investigating a man’s disappearance responded around 7 a.m. to a retention pond at the Eagle Lake Landing apartments off of West 21st Street and Cunningham Road, just east of I-465.

Using a drone, officers searched the retention pond and found what appeared to be a white van, according to Kyle Hodges, public information officer for the Speedway Police Department.

Speedway police then called the Indiana State Police Dive Team for assistance. The dive team located the van, and it was pulled from the water.

A body was found inside.

Police could not confirm whether the body is that of the missing man. It’s unclear how the person died, but Hodges says investigators do not suspect foul play.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will share the identity of the deceased once next-of-kin notifications have been made.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.