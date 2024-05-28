Body of 23-year-old Greenwood man recovered from lake in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — Indiana conservation officers are investigating after the body of a Greenwood man was recovered from a lake in Monroe County on Monday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Monroe County dispatch was notified that 23-year-old Nathan Stout of Greenwood went missing from his friend group near the beach of Riddle Point Park.

Stout was last seen around 2 a.m. near the water's edge.

Conservation officers located and recovered Stout's body near the area at 10:10 a.m. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department