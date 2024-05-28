Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Body of 23-year-old Greenwood man recovered from lake in Monroe County

indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Indiana DNR
indiana conservation officer dnr.jpg
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 16:22:27-04

MONROE COUNTY — Indiana conservation officers are investigating after the body of a Greenwood man was recovered from a lake in Monroe County on Monday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Monroe County dispatch was notified that 23-year-old Nathan Stout of Greenwood went missing from his friend group near the beach of Riddle Point Park.

Stout was last seen around 2 a.m. near the water's edge.

Conservation officers located and recovered Stout's body near the area at 10:10 a.m. An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.