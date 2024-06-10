Body of Indiana man found in Canadian lake, officials say

ONTARIO, Canada. — The body of an Indianapolis man was recovered from a lake in Canada on Sunday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, just before 4 p.m. crews located the body of a canoeist in Saganagons Lake in the Quetico Provincial Park.

OPP identified the body as a 25-year-old man from Indianapolis.

According to CTVNews Ontario,the man was identified as 25-year-old Grant Smith of Indianapolis. The news stations says five people were found after their boats overturned in the lake on June 5.

An OPP spokesperson said the other individuals were wearing life jackets and Smith was not.