Body of man recovered from pond on Indianapolis’ northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was recovered from a pond on Indianapolis’ northwest side on Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers from responded to the 8700 block of Purdue Road, where the individual was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the site.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased is believed to be an adult male, but further identification is pending.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene to examine the body. They will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.