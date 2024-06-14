Body of Mitchell man recovered from White River in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a Mitchell man from White River in Lawrence County on Thursday.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Dispatch was notified that Brian Howell, 52, of Mitchell, went missing in the river near the Lawrenceport boat ramp while attempting to retrieve gear that was washed from his kayak while in turbulent water.

Conservation Officers located and recovered Howell’s body near the area at 8:55 p.m.

An exact cause of death is pending medical examination, and the incident is still under investigation.