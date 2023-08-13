Body of 40 year old New York man recovered from Monroe Lake

MONROE COUNTY — Indiana Conservation officers are investigating after the body of a New York Man was recovered from Monroe Lake on Saturday.

According to Indiana DNR, emergency personnel were dispatched to Paynetown State Recreation Area after a man went under the water and never resurfaced.

Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Ozone Park, New York, was located a short time later with the assistance of the Monroe County Dive Team.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but Kumar was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers spoke to witnesses who said that Kumar jumped off a boat to swim, and then never resurfaced after going under the water.

No life jackets were being used at the time of the incident, according to Indiana DNR.