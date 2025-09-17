Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body recovered from pond near Castleton, IMPD investigating

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has confirmed a death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from a pond near Castleton.

The body was recovered near 82nd Street and Craig Avenue in front of a senior living apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department assisted with the recovery from the water.

Police have provided limited information, confirming only that it is a death investigation.

No details have been released about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances surrounding the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

