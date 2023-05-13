Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Body recovered from Tippecanoe River in White County

325698486_1387196932085338_4977748297190764043_n.jpg
Tippecanoe River State Park
325698486_1387196932085338_4977748297190764043_n.jpg
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 16:21:07-04

WHITE COUNTY — A body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River in White County on Friday evening, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Shortly before 5:00 pm, White County dispatch received a call from a fisherman reporting a body in the river. The fisherman discovered the body near the area of East Ohio Street in Monticello.

The body was recovered by first responders and the White County Coroner. The victim was identified as Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello.

Officers are still investigating the cause of death and an autopsy is pending.

Police ask anyone with information of Dilley’s last whereabouts to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE