Body recovered from Tippecanoe River in White County

WHITE COUNTY — A body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River in White County on Friday evening, according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Shortly before 5:00 pm, White County dispatch received a call from a fisherman reporting a body in the river. The fisherman discovered the body near the area of East Ohio Street in Monticello.

The body was recovered by first responders and the White County Coroner. The victim was identified as Tyler Dilley, 37, of Monticello.

Officers are still investigating the cause of death and an autopsy is pending.

Police ask anyone with information of Dilley’s last whereabouts to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

