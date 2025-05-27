Body recovered from White River in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — An investigation is underway after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Noblesville Fire Department recovered a body from the White River late Tuesday morning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call around 11:36 a.m. Tuesday regarding a water rescue in the White River, in the area of 206th Street and Riverwood Avenue, just north of Noblesville.

Rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts when officials found the body of an adult man deceased in the water.

Authorities do not yet know the exact cause of death and have not released the identity of the man. An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date.

Captain Scott Goff of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said water rescues are common this time of year, especially around the holiday. He encourages folks to use extra caution when swimming and to wear life jackets.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 317-776-5848.