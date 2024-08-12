Boil water advisory issued for Nora area of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customer in the Nora area of Indianapolis.

All Citizens customers in the area are asked to boil their water before using for drinking or cooking for the next 48 hours or until the advisory is lifted.

Customers near 96th Street, The White River between Keystone Avenue and Westfield Boulevard, 75th Street between the Monon Trail and Westfield Boulevard, Keystone Avenue and The Monon Trail are included in the advisory.

Citizens says a water main break has caused low water pressure.

What Should Customers Do?

Customers should not consume the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottle water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that could be present in the water. Water can be used for showering, cleaning and flushing without boiling.

For customers who live in the area where the precautionary boil water advisory now applies and who may have consumed the water earlier today, Citizens wants to stress that this is a precautionary boil water advisory.

If you consumed the water prior to the release of the advisory, Citizens say they have no indications that your water quality was unsafe. However, it is important to boil water used for consumption until this precautionary boil water advisory is lifted. The water quality being produced by Citizens has remained safe during the event. However, the widespread loss of pressure has resulted in Citizens taking additional precautions to verify water quality in the distribution system was not adversely affected.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and elderly individuals may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines are available from Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

For more information, please contact the Contact Center at (317) 924-3311 or visit www.citizensenergygroup.com.