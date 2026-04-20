Boone County adds new vote centers for 2026 primary election

LEBANON — Boone County voters will have more options for casting their ballots in the 2026 primary election, with several new vote center locations added across the county.

Early voting began on April 7 and runs through Monday, May 4.

Vote centers allow any registered Boone County voter to cast a ballot at any designated location — regardless of their home precinct. County officials say the vote center model is designed to improve access, reduce wait times, and give residents more flexibility on when and where they vote.

Early voting highlights include:



Weekday voting at the Boone County Courthouse from April 7–29 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Expanded hours and multiple locations on April 30 and May 1 (including evening hours until 8 p.m.)

Countywide voting availability on Saturday, May 2

Final early voting opportunity on Monday, May 4 (8 a.m. to noon)

Election Day voting will take place on Tuesday, May 5, from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. at vote centers throughout Boone County, including community churches, municipal buildings, libraries, and the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Click here for more Boone County election information.

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