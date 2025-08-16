Boone County animal rescue educates public on care for exotic pets

BOONE COUNTY — Reptiles, rodents and birds are often perceived as low-maintenance pets, but one rescue and sanctuary in Boone County is working to change that perception. Chicken Nugget and Gang Rescue and Sanctuary is dedicated to educating potential adopters about the significant needs of these animals.

WRTV

Exotic pets like Cera the Bearded Dragon exemplify the higher level of care that is often overlooked. Founded by Keir Schutte, Chicken Nugget and Gang Rescue began as a safe haven for bunnies, an animal Schutte notes is frequently abandoned.

WRTV

"The saddest is the bunnies,” Schutte said. “It’s every single week... and of course after Easter. It's not as bad as it used to be. I think people feel a little more guilty about Easter... but every week I get calls.”

WRTV

Recognizing a broader need within the community, Schutte expanded the sanctuary's mission to include nontraditional animals.

WRTV

"It's guinea pigs, I mean everything,” Schutte said. “Chinchillas, hedgehogs. We had fish surrendered. I mean, it's really crazy.”

WRTV

A cornerstone of the sanctuary's approach is education. Schutte emphasizes the importance of informing potential pet owners about the exotic animals available for adoption and what their needs are.

WRTV

"It comes down to there is just a problem overall with people not researching pets before they get them,” Schutte said.

WRTV

To help bridge the knowledge gap, she keeps one of each type of animal commonly surrendered, allowing people to see firsthand what is required to care for them.

WRTV

"Animals need humans to help them. Animals are born into situations that they can't help. So for me, I just have a lot of care and compassion for animals,” Michele Isenhower, a volunteer at the rescue, said.

WRTV

That compassion is vital in caring for exotic animals that might otherwise be forgotten.

"That's why we are a rescue, sanctuary, and community support. We want to help in any way we can,” Schutte said.

An often overlooked aspect of caring for exotic pets is the cost involved. These animals typically require very specific diets and habitats, which can strain a budget.

The rescue is holding an adoption event on Saturday, August 16. For more information, visit their Facebook page and website.