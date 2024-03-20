Boone County investing in small business through several economic development programs

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County is the second fastest growing county in the state, according to Indiana University.

That growth has allowed for more local businesses to open and thrive.

Those businesses are something people who live in the community say add to the place they call home. They credit their success to the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.

"I'm here all the time,” Elizabeth White, a Whitestown resident, said. “Everyone that comes here feels very grateful."

White has lived in Whitestown for a decade and has seen the community grow drastically.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in April 2010, the town had a population of 2,867. In 2022, the population was 11,958.

Growth is oftentimes exciting, but for White, she is most excited about the local businesses that have come too.

“When you walk into box chains, it's the same, whether you're here or across the country,” White said. “When you step into a small business, it gives a personality to our community. It's really nice to see this, and we'd love to see more."

Hattie's Coffee House is one of white's favorite local businesses.

The owner, Kirra Sutton, has always had a love for coffee houses and the culture of community that comes with them.

The mom and photographer wasn’t exactly how to go about it, though. She just knew she wanted it to be in a home that she could turn into a coffee shop.

Hattie’s Coffee House is just that.

However, she says it wouldn't have been possible without programs offered by the Boone County Economic Development Corporation.

"There were so many roadblocks and moments where I didn't know what the next steps should be,” Sutton said. “Even when I did know, I didn't know how to get through it to the other side."

Sutton took part in a micro loan program that allows small business to get a loan of up to $30,000 with a low interest rate. These programs are what the Boone County EDC says has contributed to their growth.

"Investing in these small businesses is bringing people here, it's having people move here and it's spending money,” Jennifer Rubenstein, with the Boone County EDC, said. “So, it's this whole circle of economic development that is being a positive impact on the community.”

That’s just one of the programs that the EDC offers.

They also offer grants for technology upgrades, which is something the Zionsville staple My Sugar Pietook part in.

Before the technology upgrade, they were taking their orders with a pencil and paper. Now, they have a digital system.

They say this allows them to easily keep track of their most popular pies and seamlessly get orders from their website, which they say is big part of their businesses.

The owner says the investment has went a long way for her business, in turn helping the local economy.

The Boone County EDC is looking to help more small businesses in the area. You can find out more about their programs by clicking here.