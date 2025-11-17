Homeowner charged with voluntary manslaughter in Whitestown shooting death

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A homeowner has been arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the November 5th shooting death of a cleaning crew member who went to the wrong address.

Curt Andersen was formally charged with voluntary manslaughter related to the death of Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez, 32, of Indianapolis. Court records show Andersen was booked into the Boone County Jail.

The prosecutor announced the charges during a Monday afternoon press conference, nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting in Whitestown's Heritage subdivision.

Velasquez was shot and killed around 7 a.m. November 5 after she and her husband mistakenly arrived at the wrong address for a cleaning job. According to investigators, Anderson shot Velasquez through the front door without opening it. A bullet hole was visible in the door.

Velasquez was found on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Boone County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Velasquez's husband, Mauricio Velazquez, said through a translator that he double-checked the address before arriving at the home. "I never thought it was a shot, but I realized when my wife took two steps back," he said. "She looked like she'd been hit in the head. She fell into my arms, and I saw that the blood went everywhere."

The couple had four children, with their youngest being 11 months old. The family is seeking to have Velasquez buried in her home country of Guatemala.

Police have denied social media claims that the homeowner was a law enforcement officer, calling such claims "entirely false" and saying they pose safety risks to uninvolved officers and their families.