Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Boone County Vice President Councilwoman found unresponsive in her swimming pool

WRTV Photo/Kayla Molander
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jun 04, 2023
BOONE COUNTY — According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite was found unresponsive in her swimming pool on Sunday.

First responders were called to her home just before 2 p.m. for a possible drowning.

When they arrived they found Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool.

Life-saving measure were performed, however, Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

At this time, foul play is not suspect according to police. An investigation is underway by the Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Boone County Coroner's Office.

