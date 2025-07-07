Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 killed in crash on State Road 32 near Lebanon

BOONE COUNTY — A serious crash near Lebanon claimed the lives of three people on Sunday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of West State Road 32 around 6:13 p.m.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles, one of which had three people who were trapped inside and unresponsive.

When officers and EMS arrived at the scene, they confirmed that the people were deceased.

The occupants of the second vehicle were removed and transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officials say more information will be released at a later time.

