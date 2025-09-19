Airbag recall sidelines 16% of Boone Area Transit fleet

Boone County — The Boone Area Transit System provides rides to people across the county, but its operations have been stifled by a broad recall and riders and staff say a solution has yet to arrive.

For about 20 years, the Boone Area Transit System — or BATS — has provided transportation to people who might not have other options.

"I am special needs,” said Kaitlin Morris, a rider of the transit system. “I have two shunts in my head, and I just for me, I don't feel comfortable driving. And transit has helped me get to places from the water park... to work.. to the movie theater if I want to go to Walmart."

That independence is something BATS provides to hundreds across the county. The executive director said ridership in July was the highest they have ever seen.

"Then this recall came about,” Anita Bowen, executive director of Boone Area Transit System, said. “Due to the safety impact of the recall, we had to immediately pull those three vehicles from our fleet and get them off the road."

Now, 16 percent of the fleet is parked and riders feel it every day. Three vehicles are no longer able to be used. Each vehicle can provide 10–15 rides a day. The shortfall has forced schedulers to prioritize medical appointments over everyday errands.

"I would say we get two or three denials a week where before we would maybe get one a week, and so it's definitely doubled, tripled,” said Stacie McQuern, co-director of transportation. “I think last month was our biggest denial month since we have been here."

I reached out to Stellantis, Chrysler's parent company. They sent the following statement:

FCA US LLC is voluntarily recalling an estimated 250,651 U.S.-market vehicles to replace their side curtain airbag modules as needed.



An internal investigation revealed that certain vehicles may have been built with a side curtain airbag that may not maintain sufficient inflation pressure for the intended duration upon deployment. While the airbags will still deploy, the pressure may not reach the intended level, potentially compromising occupant protection in certain types of collisions.



The recall is limited to certain model-year 2022-2025 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager vehicles. Affected customers will be advised when they can obtain service, which will be provided free of charge.



FCA is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. However, the Company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.



The remedy has been developed, and the Company is accumulating parts so dealers will be equipped to provide service.



Customers with additional questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call (800) 853-1403.



Additional vehicles will be subject to recall in Canada (est. 21,734) and Mexico (est. 403). Stellantis

BATS officials said their biggest concern is there is no timeline for when the replacement parts will be available.

"There's not funding just laying around to rent new vehicles,” Bowen said.

