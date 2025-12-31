An over $200 million federal investment aims to transform rural healthcare in Indiana

INDIANA — Rural healthcare in Indiana is getting a major boost thanks to more than $200 million in federal funding aimed at improving access to care in underserved communities.

According to the state of Indiana, rural healthcare access can pose significant challenges, especially for patients who need specialized treatment.

“Health outcomes are not as good as they would be if they had regular access to care, including medication and specialty care,” said Beth Keeney, president and CEO of Life Spring Health Systems. “They often delay care, waiting until they are so sick that they have to be seen in an emergency room or be hospitalized.”

A lack of transportation is one of the key barriers many rural Hoosiers face, state officials say. The new funding will help address that and allow rural healthcare providers to expand telehealth options for patients.

“This is kind of an unprecedented investment in rural healthcare, and it’s really important that we not only do things now but things that help us in the future,” said Dr. Eric Yazel, state EMS medical director for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Part of the plan focuses on strengthening the future healthcare workforce. Residency programs will be created in rural counties, and tuition reimbursement will be available to healthcare professionals who commit to staying in those communities.

“So if you are training new providers — behavioral health, social work, emergency medicine, family practice — they are much more likely to stay because they are familiar with the area as well,” Yazel said.

State data shows that more than 1.4 million people in Indiana live in rural areas. Healthcare professionals who serve those communities say they are excited about the potential impact.

“Now I am going to have the means at my fingertips to treat you better, to help you get in with primary care specialists and things like that, so it’s really going to be nice. It’s going to provide a lot of advantages to us that we didn’t have before,” Yazel said.

The funding will be distributed over the next five years through “Make Rural Indiana Healthy Again” regional grants, with each regional community receiving funds to meet its specific needs.

For more information about the state’s plan, click here.