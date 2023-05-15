Watch Now
Boone County authorities searching for theft suspects in Lebanon

Posted at 9:21 AM, May 15, 2023
LEBANAON — The Boone County Sheriff's Office, IMPD and the Lebanon Police Department are working together to determine the culprits of numerous car break-ins over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, during the early morning hours of Saturday May 13, unknown individuals broke into several vehicles in the Lebanon area — including an unmarked commission vehicle assigned to a BCSO investigator.

It was discovered that a weapon belonging to the investigator was stolen from the vehicle. The weapon was immediately entered into the IDACS/NCIC criminal database and surrounding agencies notified.

The suspects were caught on a residential camera system and can be seen in the image above this story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department.

