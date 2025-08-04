Boone County beautifies communities through public art installations and murals

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County is enhancing its communities with public art installations and murals aimed at creating inviting spaces. A key example of this initiative is the recently completed mural at Advance Park, which reflects the unique character of the area. Studies show that art installations contribute to improved quality of life for local residents.

"We know that quality of life is economic development. When employers are looking at communities to either expand or move into, they are really looking at what kind of community we are giving our future workers," said Andrea Kern, CEO of the Boone Economic Development Corporation.

To support this vision, the Boone County Economic Development Corporation invested $180,000 in public art installations across the county. According to data from the state, as many as 35% of rural government leaders report having little to no existing arts and culture activity in their communities.

"It is a little further out of the way, but it does encourage people to utilize the work that those who have developed this park have put into it," said Anita Gordon, the mural artist behind the Advance Park installation.

The mural celebrates the local remote control race car track, drawing visitors from across the region for its races.

"Having places like a bright concession stand or bright elements on the town hall encourages those who may have felt a little sad or things like that to come out and actually see things in person," Gordon added.

The mural represents a vibrant addition to the community that is expected to be enjoyed for years to come.

"We are investing in ourselves by doing projects like this, and that we care about our community and want to make it look like a great place to be," Kern stated.

Art installations like the mural at Advance Park were made possible through state and federal grant funding.

Monday night at Advance Park, community members had the opportunity to contribute to the mural by adding their own artistic touches.

Other projects funded through these grants include the Thorntown Mural, the Lebanon Sensory Gardens in partnership with The Arc of Greater Boone County, the Lido Building Mural in Lebanon, and the Whitestown Shade Structure at Jackson Run Park, which is scheduled for installation later this week.

This artistic endeavor is part of a broader revitalization effort in Boone County, which has received over $3 million in state and federal funding to support a variety of initiatives, including community art and placemaking, enhancements at Stone Eater Bike Park and a county-wide housing and utility study to guide future planning.