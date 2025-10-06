Boone County residents seek deeper review after IEDC audit

BOONE COUNTY — An op-ed by the Boone County Preservation Group is calling for a deeper investigation after a financial audit of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation raised questions about spending, particularly money used to develop the LEAP district.

The audit of the IEDC is more than 100 pages. Some Boone County residents say it brought to light what they call questionable purchases and raised concerns about what they view as excessive spending on travel and dining.

"It's not easy to earn this money, no matter what you do,” Jim Love, a lifelong Boone County resident and co-author of the op ed, said. “Whether you are working in a restaurant or you are farming, or you are standing in a factory. This money is hard to earn and very easy for these legislators to spend. "

The audit, ordered by Governor Mike Braun, found a total of $6.7 million in international travel costs. The Boone County residents also expressed concern that there wasn't sufficient oversight of $495 million spent on the LEAP project and that some contracts should have gone through a bidding process.

"They've said that there is no criminal activity, but they are setting a low bar in some ways,” Brian Daggy, a lifelong Boone County resident and co-author of the op ed, said. “Because the ethics and what we expect from our public officials should be a higher bar than that. "

Those concerns have led the group to call on the inspector general to take a closer look at the audit's findings.

"It seems like it's very easy to create an idea, gather up a bunch of taxpayers' money over it, and when it fails, they go, 'Oops, it failed,'” Love said. “Where did the money go, folks?”

Daggy said entities that didn’t properly report spending should be banned from working with the state and that the IEDC needs an overhaul.

"IEDC needs to be completely re-worked into a different entity that is more publicly oriented, has oversight and is clear on what they are doing,” Daggy said.

We reached out to the IEDC for comment, but did not receive any by our deadline. The governor's office says that throughout the audit, the inspector general was given all relevant findings, including any potential ethics violations. It will be up to the inspector general's office if additional action is taken.

The full audit is available. You can read it by clicking here. The op-ed can be found below.