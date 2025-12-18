Boone County weighs solar farm ordinance with strict guidelines

BOONE COUNTY — Boone County is under a moratorium that blocks wind and solar farms, a measure set to expire in March of next year. County officials are seeking to pass an ordinance that would allow solar farms to be developed under strict guidelines.

The Boone County Energy Overlay District would allow solar farms to be built in Boone County, with some restrictions. They cannot be more than 400 acres, must be 500 feet from a property line and 1,000 feet from a nonparticipating property.

"In this county, we have experienced developers coming in, and there has been very little guidelines, very little oversight,” Amelia West, a Boone County resident, said. “Residence and frankly fed up with that, and they've been asking for an ordinance like this that will put standards in place for renewable energy. "

West was one of dozens of Boone County residents who spoke in favor of the ordinance at the Boone County Area Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night.

County officials say they wanted to pass an ordinance allowing solar farms, so property owners interested in having one developed on their land can do so.

"I think the ordinance is trying very hard to protect people and take things under concern, but I also wonder if it will stifle authentic development that's going to help offset the demands,” Faye Snodgress, a Zionsville resident, said.

One stated goal of the ordinance is to protect farmland, a goal most who spoke at the meeting feel the ordinance will do.

"The people that worked on it, they put a lot of thought and effort and research into it, and I know it was a well-thought-out ordinance,” West said.

The ordinance passed with a 100% favorable recommendation from the Area Plan Commission. It now heads to the county commissioners for a final vote.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19.