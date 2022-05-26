Construction worker killed during thunderstorm in Boone County

Lebanon —Boone County Coroner Justin R. Sparks has confirmed that a construction worker has been killed during a thunderstorm.

The worker had been operating on an elevated platform while conducting work for a building under construction, Sparks said.

Sparks said the workers had been in the process of stopping work due to the thunderstorms when strong winds caused the elevated platform to be pushed over.

The worker was the only one injured, Sparks said.

Boone County officials responded to the scene, but the victim did not survive his injuries.

No cause of death has been confirmed.