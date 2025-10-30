Customs office could make Indianapolis Executive Airport an international gateway for Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY — Zionsville Mayor John Stehr announced Wednesday that the town is in final negotiations with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to put an office at the Indianapolis Executive Airport.

"Individual flights will be able arrive here and allow their passengers and cargo to go through the customs process,” Mayor John Stehr of Zionsville said.

According to the mayor, the Indianapolis Executive Airport is one of the busiest airports in the state. With 40,000 flight operations every year, it is the fifth-busiest non-towered airport in the country.

"You know, people that come here by definition they are away from home, so we hope to build some hotels to accommodate them, we hope to build new restaurants to accommodate them and to have the right capacity to take care of the people that are visiting here,” Stehr said. “That is where the economic benefit is going to come. "

One of the goals is to even out the tax base. Right now, the majority of the revenue for the town comes from property taxes. More businesses mean more revenue — a strategy long-time residents think could be effective.

"The corporations could pick up a little more and maybe make it a little bit more livable for us residents,” Jack Sowards, a Zionsville resident for 40 years, said.

Main Street in Zionsville is at 100% occupancy, and the chamber believes the airport expansion can help attract more businesses — big and small — to the community. Chamber leaders say they are asking for balance.

"The fact that we have or that we will have an international gateway for private aviation makes businesses that we are trying to attract to the Zionsville area much more receptive,” Mike Hanlon, the executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, said.

Brick by brick, Zionsville plans to move forward in a way that serves residents and the local economy.

The Indianapolis Executive Airport has been operating since the 1950s. There is no official date yet on when the U.S. Customs office could open.

Construction is also ongoing at Indianapolis International Airport, where crews are building a hotel on campus. The Westin Indianapolis Airport Hotel will feature 253 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant, a fitness center and a bar and lounge area. The hotel is expected to be completed in December 2027.