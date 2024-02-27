Gorton's Seafood to build production facility in Lebanon, creating 163 jobs

LEBANON — On Tuesday, Gorton's Seafood announced plans to expand their company with a new production facility in Lebanon.

Gorton's Seafood's plan includes the employment of 163 full-time permanent employees by the end of 2029.

The project is expected to begin in March with the facility opening in late 2025. The location of the new expansion is 419 South Mount Zion Road, Lebanon.

“This year marks 175 years of Gorton’s spreading the goodness of the sea to households across America, so it’s fitting that in 2024 we can share this incredibly exciting news,” said Gorton’s Seafood CEO Kurt Hogan. “Our investment in this new facility in Lebanon, Indiana, will allow us to continue our mission of making quality seafood accessible to everyone. We look forward to a strong partnership with the Lebanon community, as well as the state of Indiana, for many years to come.”

Mayor Gentry expressed the positive impact this development will have on the local economy, job market, and the overall community. "Gorton's Seafood is a classic American brand. Lebanon is proud to welcome Gorton's to our city. This approval signifies the attractiveness of Lebanon as a business destination and also underlines the strength of Indiana's place in the food manufacturing and agribusiness sectors," Mayor Gentry stated.