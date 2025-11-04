Historic Boone County church to be renovated as community center by local couple

LEBANON — Tracey and Robert Tranum are working to renovate a former Baptist church in downtown Lebanon and turn the historic building into a community gathering space that would include apartments, free services and recreational areas.

The church has stood in downtown Lebanon since the early 1900s. The Tranums bought the property about three years ago, saying it needed extensive work. They paid for a new roof and repaired the historic brick. That alone cost them more than half a million dollars. Their next goal is a full renovation.

"We believe that we are blessed to be a blessing, and so we want to come alongside people and bless them. We believe this building is great opportunity for that,” Tracey Tranum, who owns the building with her husband, said. “It's right in the heart of the community.”

The couple is trying to raise $5 million to complete the project. The funds would go toward creating apartments, a safe space with pool tables and games, a commercial kitchen and a salon — all free of charge for people who might be down on their luck, the couple said.

"We are going to do a phase where we can just utilize one floor at a time and that's cost effective in the aspect of we don't have to raise the $5 million all at once,” Robert Tranum said.

"You know people can't always afford to do some of these things, and if we can come alongside them and help them with that, some things may not seem like a lot but a free haircut saves someone a mom with kids money for the month,” Tracey said.

The couple says their faith called them to do the work, and they hope the old church will help build a stronger community.

"If you have a place where people can come in, share with each other and start to understand each other, then you build community again,” Tracey said.

The Tranums plan to live in the building once it is renovated. To learn more about the project, click here. You can donate by clicking here.