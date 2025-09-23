Historic downtown renovations, new housing aim to welcome residents to Thorntown

THORNTOWN — Boone County is consistently one of the fastest-growing counties in the state, and smaller communities inside the county are preparing for that growth by investing in their downtowns.

Thorntown is leaning on its historic core to welcome new residents and keep longtime locals engaged. A downtown staple, the Sugar Creek Art Center, is marking 20 years in operation in a building that dates to the 1800s. The center is working to preserve its history while expanding programming.

“We are working with the Community Foundation of Boone County to provide some programming that would be free of charge,” said Angie Moody, president of the Sugar Creek Art Center board of directors. “We are trying to create some of those things for people around town that might be able to take advantage of them.”

Several other historic buildings in downtown Thorntown are being updated and revitalized to adapt to the town’s needs while maintaining small‑town charm.

“This downtown renovation is something that every town hopes for and hopes to see,” said Jeff Wolfe, municipal consultant for Thorntown. “When you have people willing to invest the kind of money these owners are investing in our town, it makes it a lot easier to draw people in.”

Developers are already building new housing and infrastructure to accommodate growth. A new subdivision under construction will add 160 homes, and a $4 million water project is underway — both aimed at welcoming new community members.

“They look to a small town like this to get close to where they want to work, but yet have a small‑town feel, and that is something that we can offer here,” Wolfe said.

