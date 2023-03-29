Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsBoone CountyLebanon

Actions

Lebanon Public Library closed Wednesday following threat

Lebanon Public Library.jpg
Lebanon Public Library
Lebanon Public Library.jpg
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 06:55:59-04

LEBANON — The Lebanon Public Library is closed Wednesday following a threat of harm Tuesday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, an investigation was launched Tuesday night after the Boone County Communications Center received a call from the Indiana Suicide Hotline about a threat toward the library.

The Suicide Hotline explained they had taken a call from someone outside of the library that was prepared to make entry with firearms to "cause harm to employees and any other bystanders".

At the scene, LPD performed a sweep of the library and found nobody with firearms inside the building.

The library, apologizing for the inconvenience, announced they would stay closed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE