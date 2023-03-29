Lebanon Public Library closed Wednesday following threat

LEBANON — The Lebanon Public Library is closed Wednesday following a threat of harm Tuesday night.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, an investigation was launched Tuesday night after the Boone County Communications Center received a call from the Indiana Suicide Hotline about a threat toward the library.

The Suicide Hotline explained they had taken a call from someone outside of the library that was prepared to make entry with firearms to "cause harm to employees and any other bystanders".

At the scene, LPD performed a sweep of the library and found nobody with firearms inside the building.

The library, apologizing for the inconvenience, announced they would stay closed on Wednesday.