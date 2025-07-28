One person injured after SUV crashes into Starbucks in Lebanon

LEBANON, IN — A person is recovering from injuries after an SUV crashed into the Starbucks in Lebanon on Monday.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, police and fire were dispatched to 1377 S. Lebanon St. for a crash at 2:11 p.m.

Officials said a person inside the store was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was uninjured and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The driver told police there were mechanical issues with the vehicle, which caused it to unintentionally accelerate.

Police said other than broken windows, there does not appear to be any major structural damage to the store.